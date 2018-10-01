EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures has acquired Allan Ungar’s spec script Tenfold.

Ungar is set to direct his script about a former operative who returns home for his estranged daughter’s wedding, only to witness her brutally gunned down in a hotel lobby. When the police are unable to help, he decides to rely on his training and instincts to track down the men responsible.

Nicolas Chartier will produce the film for Voltage. Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer with Babacar Deine co-executive producing. Voltage is financing and handling global distribution.

Ungar most recently wrote and directed the Uncharted short film starring Nathan Fillion, based on Sony’s bestselling video game franchise. The film went viral when it launched at Comic-Con in July.

Voltage recently announced the action thriller Eve starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and Common, with principal photography underway in Boston. Voltage’s most recent release, the Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty, opened this past April and grossed more than $95 million worldwide.

Ungar is repped by Verve and Zero Gravity Management.