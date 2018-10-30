EXCLUSIVE: International film finance, sales and production company VMI Worldwide has promoted Julie Paquit to the post of VP Sales, a move that comes as the outfit sets up shop at the American Film Market which kicks off Wednesday in Santa Monica.

Paquit recently repped market and festival deals via VMI, inking territory and presales deals for the likes of Daughters of the Wolf, the Nicolas Cage-starrer The Humanity Bureau, the Bille August-helmed The Chinese Widow, Wake Up starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Francesca Eastwood and The Recall toplined by Wesley Snipes.

She will be working at AFM on VMI’s new title Arkansas, which stars Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, and Clark Duke in a Dixie mafia pic that will mark the first directorial outing for Clark, who also wrote the script. JD Beaufils is also repping the film in conjunction with Storyborad Media’s Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard.

Paquit will report to VMI Worldwide president Andre Relis.

“Julie’s tenacity and dedication to her role as a sales executive is much appreciated,” Relis said. “She is a hard worker and instills a quality and class that is hard to match. We are proud to see her role expanding within the company.”

AFM runs October 31-November 7.