Vince Vaughn is about to find his voice in Netflix’s F Is For Family: An executive producer on the animated series, Vaughn will guest star when the show returns for Season 3.

Vaughn will play Colonel Chet Stevenson (watch a NSFW clip below), new neighbor to Bill Burr’s Frank Murphy. Netflix describes Vaughn’s character as “a true man’s man and a legendary Air Force fighter pilot who’s spent the last few years in Vietnam before recently transferring back stateside to the local Air Force Base where Young Frank did his Air National Guard service. In short, Chet is everything Frank wishes he could have been.”

As for storyline, Vaughn’s character arrives at a stressful time for Frank, and, “with his new Vietnamese wife on his arm, Chet quickly becomes a major part of Frank’s life and a huge force in the cul de sac.”

The animated series, from creators Burr and Michael Price, is set in the 1970s, and, as you can see in the clip below, isn’t exactly typical “family” fare.

In addition to Burr, the series stars Laura Dern and Justin Long. A premiere date for Season 3 has not been announced.

Take a look at the new character above, and check out a clip from the upcoming season below.