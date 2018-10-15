EXCLUSIVE: The Imitation Game’s Matthew Beard is to front a European remake of Frank Tallis novels Vienna Blood, produced by Endor Productions, the company behind Mark Strong-fronted drama Deep State.

Endor has partnered with MR Film and Red Arrow Studios International on the three-part series, which has been commissioned by Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF.

Jericho and Sherlock writer Steve Thompson is adapting the series into three feature-length episodes with Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) and Umut Dag (Cracks in Concrete) directing.

Bear plays central character Max Liebermann, the protégé of Sigmund Freud, and set in 1900s Vienna. When Liebermann comes into contact with Oskar Rheinhardt, played by Tatort’s Juergen Maurer, a detective struggling with a strange murder case, he is called to help him solve the investigation.

The three features will be based on Tallis’ first three books in the Liebermann Papers series of novels, and the films will be titled Vienna Blood: The Last Seance, Vienna Blood: The Realm of Night, and Vienna Blood: Fatal Lies.

Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Jessica De Gouw (Dracula), Luise Von Finckh (Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten) and Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street) also star.

Executive producers include Hilary Bevan Jones for Endor, Steve Thompson, and Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm for MR Film.

Red Arrow Studios International, the distribution arm of Red Arrow Studios, has led the co-financing of the series, and will distribute the drama worldwide.

Bevan Jones said, “We are delighted to be bringing Frank Tallis’ outstanding novels to life in the historic and beautiful city of Vienna. Having Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer as our leading actors is the icing on the cake.”

Carlo Dusi, EVP Commercial Strategy, Scripted at Red Arrow Studios International said, “Vienna Blood is a great example of the kind of bold, ambitious international drama we are passionate about at Red Arrow Studios International. Shot in English but set in turn of the century Vienna at a time of extraordinary change, and featuring a superb creative team, we are looking forward to introducing the series to the global market.”

Andreas Kamm of MR Film added, “Vienna Blood is a fabulous mixture of incredible crime stories infused with entertainment and the unique atmosphere of early 20th Century Vienna. It is the kind of high-quality TV Drama that people are asking for all over.”