Victor Garber is set for a recurring role in Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, Netflix’s 10-episode limited series revival.

Based on the books by Armistead Maupin, this next chapter – Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City – follows Mary Ann (Laura Linney), who returns home to San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter, Shawna (Ellen Page) and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns to her chosen family and will quickly be drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and the residents of 28 Barbary Lane.

Garber will play Sam Garland, a handsome English gentleman who spends his days reading old books to Anna (Dukakis).

Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City is a Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International studios production for Netflix. Working Title’s Andrew Stearn, Liza Chasin, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also executive produce. Michael Cunningham will serve as a consulting producer. It’s currently in production for a 2019 premiere.

Garber has six Emmy and four Tony nominations on his resume. He’s known for his co-starring roles in Ben Affleck’s Academy Award-winning film, Argo, and as San Francisco Mayor George Moscone in Gus Van Sant’s Academy Award-nominated Milk. For his work on television, Garber has three Emmy nominations for the ABC drama Alias, two for Frasier and Will & Grace, and a nomination for his portrayal of Sid Luft in the television movie Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows. He received Tony nominations for his work in Damn Yankees, Lend Me a Tenor, Deathtrap and Little Me. Garber recently completed his run as Horace Vandergelder in Broadway’s Hello Dolly opposite Bernadette Peters and can currently be seen recurring on Starz’s Power as well as Seth McFarlane’s The Orville on Fox. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment, Oscars, Abrams, Zimel & Associates and Lou Coulson Associates in the UK.