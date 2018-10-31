Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the media company nearly a year after reports that he had paid a former employee who said she was fired after rejected his sexual advances.

A New York Times story examining the workplace culture at the boundary-pushing millennial news organization revealed that Creighton had paid $135,000 to settle a claim brought by the former employee, according to documents viewed by the publication.

The executive was placed on leave in January, pending the outcome of Vice’s investigation into the allegation. A source said Vice’s internal investigation found no merit to the allegations, but that Creighton decided to step down as co-president to support CEO Nancy Dubuc’s vision to create a healthy workplace.

Dubuc talked about cultivating a culture and trust and the media company, in the wake of damaging accounts from women who said they were subjected to unwanted kisses, groping, lewd remarks and propositions for sex.

“Sexual harassment is not going to be tolerated,” Dubuc said earlier this month, in an appearance at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit.

Creighton’s exit was first reported by The Wrap.

Another Vice executive, Chief Digital Officer Mike Germano, exited the company in January. Two women had made allegations of inappropriate behavior on the part of the executive, including confiding to one former employee at a 2012 holiday party that he had not wanted to hire her because he wanted tohave sex with her.