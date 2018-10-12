Questions about the role of the Saudi Arabia government in the disappearance of a Washington Post-affiliated journalist have caused a number of prominent media companies and speakers to withdraw from a big business conference in the kingdom.

Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2. He has since gone missing and published reports have said he is believed to have been killed inside the embassy by Saudi security agents, then dismembered. The Saudi government maintains that he left the consulate the same day and is not in their custody.