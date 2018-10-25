EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up global distribution rights to Jordan Downey’s medieval horror movie The Head ahead of the American Film Market next week.

The Head follows the lonely, twisted trek of a bounty hunter who seeks vengeance on the monster that slayed his only daughter. The movie has played the Sitges Film Festival in Spain and won Best Overall Feature Film and Best Cinematography awards at the Nightmares Film Festival last weekend. Downey, in addition to directing, co-wrote with Kevin Stewart (Unfriended: Dark Web) who also served as DP. Downey and Stewart are producers along with Ricky Fosheim and Erin Moody as associate producer.

“The first time we watched The Head we immediately knew it was a special, unique project that would resonate with horror fans,” said Josh Spector, VP of Acquisitions and Distribution at Vertical Entertainment. “We are excited to be working with groundbreaking filmmakers like Jordan who are still finding new ways to thrill audiences.”

“Audiences are going to see something truly one-of-a-kind with The Head and it was always important to us that we find the right partner who believed in its unique voice” said Downey. “Vertical Entertainment has a keen eye for finding breakout projects and we couldn’t be more thrilled that The Head is joining their impressive roster.”

The deal was negotiated by Spector on behalf of Vertical Entertainment and Fosheim of Detention Films on behalf of the filmmakers.