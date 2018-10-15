Enrico Colantoni is set to join Kristen Bell in Hulu’s eight-episode Veronica Mars revival. He will reprise his series regular role from the original of Keith Mars, Veronica’s (Bell) father and head of Mars Investigations.

The hourlong limited series, slated to premiere in 2019, hails from Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, who will pen the first episode. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Bell) is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Thomas executive produces with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Photo by Warner Bros. Digital/Shutterstock

Colantoni co-starred on the original Veronica Mars series for its entire three-season run from 2004-2007 on UPN and then on the CW, which has been acquired by Hulu as part of the green light to the revival. He then reprised his tole as Keith Mars in the 2014 followup movie funded by a Kickstarter campaign (pic on right).

Colantoni will next be seen in the Mister Rogers film starring Tom Hanks and the feature Last Night In Old City opposite Nicholas Cage. He recently recurred on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, on Showcase/Netflix’s Travelers and the Canadian mini series Bad Blood. He is repped by Vanguard Management Group, Innovative Artists and Characters Talent Agency.