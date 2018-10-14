Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Venom kept its fangs sharp in this sophomore session, topping the worldwide charts again with $105.4M, including $69.7M at the international box office. The Tom Hardy-starrer has lifted its global cume to $378.1M after 12 days with overseas contributing $235.3M. Venom, based on the Marvel property, was No. 1 in 54 markets this frame including a handful of new hubs and was down 47% versus last weekend in the holdovers. It’s tracking 32% above Ant-Man And The Wasp and 12% over Doctor Strange for the same group of markets and at the same point in release.

Singing along, Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born saw a drop of just 14% since it took the stage last weekend. The $20.2M frame in 65 markets lifts the offshore cume to a running $41.2M. Italy (where the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga-starrer world premiered during the Venice Film Festival) was the top opener, followed by Brazil and Mexico. A tiny 6% drop in the UK, along with small dips in France and Germany — and a 4% increase in Spain where Friday was a holiday — show that word of mouth is working as audiences take time to discover the buzzy movie.

Universal The newcomer this session, also a Venice world premiere, is Universal’s First Man. Directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, the story of Neil Armstrong came in at $8.6M in 22 markets. Of those, only the UK, Australia and Spain are majors with the rest of international rolling out this month and next. The critically-lauded drama of Armstrong’s journey to the 1969 moon landing is comping to adult stories like Arrival and Captain Phillips. A Star Is Born is taking some of the gravitational pull, but numbers were more solid across Saturday and Sunday as the film connects with audiences and word of mouth spreads.

First Man is hindered in part by a 2-hour and 21-minute running time, but should see traction through awards season, particularly for performances by Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy as well as the technical achievements. The stunning lunar sequence was shot using IMAX cameras, and overseas the movie played on 146 screens in the format this weekend for $4.5M.

Turning back to Venom, the Ruben Fleischer-helmed pic coursed through its opening in France, topping comps Ant-Man 2 (+31%) and Wonder Woman (+17%). Vietnam and Thailand also had strong starts. Holds at No. 1 for the second outing include Russia, Brazil, Mexico, the UK, Australia, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Elsewhere, The House With A Clock In Its Walls has crossed $100M worldwide, including non-Universal markets, and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation also hit a new milestone, sailing to $350M internationally for $517M global.

MORE…