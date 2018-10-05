EXCLUSIVE: The super first weekend of the October box office has fired off and we’re hearing that Sony’s Venom is around $7M tonight after showtimes starting at 5pm, and for Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born from Warner Bros. we’re hearing $2M-$3M. That latter figure is for those 7PM showtimes tonight and doesn’t include Tuesday night’s Dolby preview at 100 locations and 500 locations last night in premium venues.

These estimates do not come from Sony or Warner sources, but Deadline’s own.

If Venom‘s Thursday night cash holds up, it will be ahead of such previews as Ant-Man ($6.4M) Thor: Dark World ($7.1M) and under Sony’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 which did $8.7M. Some believe Venom can really excel tonight as it’s still early in the West and possibly do more than $7M. Thor: Dark World went on to do $31.8M on its first Friday with Thursday repping 22% of that number. Dark World opened to $85.7M ultimately. That was off a Rotten Tomatoes score of 66% fresh while Venom is battling 30% Rotten.

Atom Tickets observes that in their advance ticket sampling presales are skewing more toward men, with the average age of ticket buyers being a majority of 18-29 year olds buying tickets.

A Star Is Born is a hard one to comp: What musical films have there been in October? Also, pics like La La Land platformed in December while The Greatest Showman opened on a Wednesday sans previews before Christmas Monday and did $8.7M in the Friday through Sunday span before Christmas. Tracking has A Star Is Born north of $30M for the weekend, wild projections are at $40M. Reviews are through the roof at 93% certified fresh; a number that tells average moviegoers ‘Hey, maybe we should check this out’. Sony estimates for Venom are $55M for the weekend while industry estimates are well north of $60M.

On Fandango, A Star is Born sold out hundreds of its Tuesday and Wednesday night previews and is outpacing the advance ticket sales for such October hits as The Martian ($54.3M), Gravity ($55.7m) and Gone Girl ($37.5) at the same point in their Fandango sales cycles.