Refresh for latest…: Sony/Tencent’s Venom, based on the Marvel property, has sunk its teeth into a coursing $205.2M globally with the biggest opening in October history worldwide. The international box office portion of Venom’s bite was $125.2M, coming in ahead of industry projections that had it around $110M. The Tom Hardy-starrer bowed in 58 offshore markets and was tops in 57. Overall, and in like-for-likes at today’s rates, Venom bested the openings of Doctor Strange (+20%), Ant-Man And The Wasp (+32%) and Wonder Woman (+38%).

The five-day $16.4M bow of Venom in Korea, a discerning hero market, has already surpassed the lifetimes of Captain America: The First Avenger, Justice League, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman.

The other majors to release this frame include Russia at $13.6M to top the full runs of Ant-Man And The Wasp, The First Avenger, Justice League and Wonder Woman. In the UK, the Ruben Fleischer-helmed anit-hero pic was No. 1 with $10.5M to top the start of Ant-Man And The Wasp and Wonder Woman. Mexico scored the best Sony opening ever and the highest opening for a standalone superhero pic with a weekend total of $10.2M.

The film’s 32% score on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t ultimately impact the opening at home or abroad. Sony’s President of International Distribution, Steven O’Dell, tells me anecdotally that he’s been hearing from overseas exhibitors that their kids were going to school in the Venom costume and that there was “a lot more love than people were aware of beyond (the core) fans. It went beyond other standalones and the ones with sequels.” But the true power of Venom became evident on Saturday morning with the numbers coming out of Asia. As with any superhero movie, there is a sort of frontloading here, but there is room ahead and the lightness of Hardy’s relationship to Venom provides a fresh spin. O’Dell calls it a “win for everyone involved.” France, Japan and China (the latter TBD) are still to come.

The other major opener this session is Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born. The Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga-starrer is rolling out on a staggered pattern and riding great word of mouth and reviews after it hit the stage at the Venice Film Festival in a late August world premiere. The weekend came in slightly lower than projections with $14M on 4,590 screens in 31 markets, but this is an adult-skewing picture that has much wider play ahead of it, as well as awards in the crosshairs and is expected to leg out over time.

