Amazon Studios has set Toby Haynes (Doctor Who) to direct Utopia, its nine-episode adaptation of the 2013-14 British drama series.

Amazon Studios

Written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn, Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that actually might be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world. The cast is TBA.

Haynes’ directing credits include Doctor Who, Sherlock, Being Human, Black Mirror and the BBC One miniseries Johnathan Strange & Mr Norrell, on which he also was an executive producer. Other UK TV credits include The Musketeers, Spooks and Five Days. He won a 2011 Hugo Award for Doctor Who shorts and has been nominated two others time.

Utopia is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. The exec producers are Flynn, Jessica Rhoades — who Flynn collaborated with on Sharp Objects — Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, Dennis Kelly and Diederick Santer. The original Utopia series premiered on Channel 4 in 2013 and ran for two seasons.