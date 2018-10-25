UTA on Thursday said it has promoted nine coordinators from the company’s agent-training program to agent. It also said that another has been upped to executive in the agency’s Business Affairs department, and 21 assistants have been upped to coordinator status at offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London.

The new agents: Jed Baker and Milorad Dragicevic in Television Literary, Jonathan Beckerman in Television Talent, Houston Costa in Talent, Addison Duffy in Media Rights, J.B. Fitzgerald in Alternative/ News & Broadcasting, Anna Flickinger in Motion Picture Literary, Jacob Luftglass in Comedy Touring and Jamie Kaye-Phillips in Theatre. Ron Kadykowski is the new biz affairs exec.

UTA’s new agents, from top right: Costa, Dragicevic, Duffy, Kaye-Phillips, Kadykowski. From bottom right: Flickinger, Baker, Luftglass, Fitzgerald, Beckerman. UTA

A total of 17 have been promoted to agent at UTA in the past year, more than half female and a third people of color. Seven of today’s promoted agents — Baker, Dragicevic, Beckerman, Duffy, Fitzgerald, Flickinger and Luftglass — stared in the agency’s mailroom.

“We are proud to celebrate this latest group of agents and coordinators taking the next step in their careers at UTA,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Attracting talented, innovative people to UTA is the backbone that supports our growth and success and what makes our culture strong. These promotions are not just a celebration of our colleagues milestones, but solidifies our commitment to developing another generation of leaders in our industry.”