EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has sealed a U.S. distribution deal for Under the Wire, the feature documentary by Chris Martin that tells war photographer Paul Conroy’s story of he and Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin’s fateful 2012 mission in Syria, where Colvin was killed while they were covering the siege of Homs. The pic, based on Conroy’s memoir, will hit theaters beginning November 16 in Los Angeles and New York.

That date comes just after Aviron opens A Private War, directed by Matthew Heineman and starring Rosamund Pike as Colvin; the feature is based on Arash Amel’s Vanity Fair article.

The Abramorama pact, made with Arrow Media, comes as the docu readies for a screening Friday at the Hamptons Film Festival.

“We are honored to be entrusted to introduce the American public to Marie Colvin and Paul Conroy’s harrowing true story of their dedication to truth so powerfully and deftly captured by director Chris Martin,” Abramorama’s COO Karol Martesko-Fenster said.

Under the Wire tells the true-life tale of Colvin and Conroy’s assignment in February 2012 to cover the Syrian army’s infiltration of Homs. The media center was hit by artillery fire, killing Colvin. Conroy was able to escape the city and tell the world of his fallen colleague and the plight of the people of Homs.

The docu is a History Films and BFI presentation in association with A&E IndieFilms and BBC Storyville and is an Arrow Media production in association with Vice Films.

“Under the Wire is a gripping story that demonstrates the bravery of journalists like Marie Colvin

and Paul Conroy, who willingly put their lives on the line to bring to tell the true story about what

is happening to civilians in war-torn locations like Homs,” said Molly Thompson, SVP Feature Films at A+E Networks. “With the increasing attacks on journalists by politicians over the past few years, the need to tell Marie and Paul’s story is more urgent than ever. History Films is honored to be a part of this documentary.”