Greg Silverman’s Stampede has acquired film and TV rights to Under Glass, the debut novel by Sam Marsden that first appeared on the Wattpad publishing platform. The pre-emptive deal was struck ahead of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The book is set in a glass-domed Martian colony and follows 17-year-old Eva Knight, the daughter of colony’s president who detests life on Mars and wants to return to Earth. When her brother is executed publicly under the government’s zealous “greatest good for the greatest number” policy, she is faced with a choice: accept her mother’s path for her as future dictator or find her place in the resistance.

Stampede has been acquiring books, formats, graphic novels and video games to adapt for film and TV.