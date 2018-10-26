EXCLUSIVE: Pom Klementieff, who first appeared as Mantis in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War, has signed on for the Benny and Josh Safdie-directed film, Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. Also set to appear in the A24 pic are Lakeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, and Idina Menzel.

Set in New York’s diamond district, the plot, which was scripted by the Safdie brothers and Ronald Bronstein, features Sandler as a jewelry store owner and dealer whose life is turned upside down when his merchandise is stolen.

A24 has U.S. rights, while Netflix has international rights. Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Oscar Boyson are producing. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are the exec producers.

Klementieff’s Mantis is expected to return in the next Avengers movie, which recently wrapped production, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though the pic is temporarily on hold.

