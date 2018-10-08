EXCLUSIVE: UK talent agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates has appointed producer Tracy Brimm (Grabbers) to the newly-created role of Creative Affairs Executive.

Brimm, a former agent at ICM and executive at TF1 U.S., will lead the search for potential material and IP for clients and will be on the hunt for new voices. Casarotto’s stable of writers, directors and below-the-line talent includes Steve McQueen, Stephen Frears, Neil Gaiman, Lenny Abrahamson, Lone Scherfig, David Hare and Bart Layton.

The appointment caps a positive year for the boutique firm, which in March launched Chapter One Pictures with Anonymous Content and United Agents. Recently, the company promoted longtime agent Jodi Shields to Head of Film and Television, appointed Mel Kenyon Head of Theatre, and Ian Devlin to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Brimm most recently ran UK production outfit Forward Films where she worked on titles such as The Salvation, Grabbers and Skeletons. She has a number of ongoing projects at Forward, which she will continue to produce. She previously worked at ICM in LA with clients including Thomas Vinterberg and Lisa Cholodenko. She went on to run TF1 International’s operations in the U.S. where she was an executive producer on Todd Haynes’ Far From Heaven.

Shields stated, “Tracy has terrific taste and is particularly skilled at identifying excellent material and matching it with the right filmmakers. We are delighted to bring her vast experience across representation, development and production to Casarotto. It’s a great addition to the department and will be a huge asset for our clients. The appetite for quality content, particularly in television, is growing and we know how incredibly important it is to add value in this way for the talent we represent.”

Brimm added, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Casarotto. The company has grown over the years yet continues to maintain its strong identity as a fiercely independent global agency with a personal touch and discerning eye for writers and directors at every stage of their careers. I am excited to contribute to expanding the agency’s footprint in sourcing material and ideas for their truly exceptional list of clients.”

Casarotto clients have 20 projects at this year’s London Film Festival. Steve McQueen’s Widows opens the festival while Lenny Abrahamson serves as Head of Jury.