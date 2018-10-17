Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce have signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV via their Bald Face Productions for new scripted and unscripted projects for television and new media. Under the pact, the companies will work together to develop original concepts from Tyler and Boyce, whose credits include The Jellies! and Loiter Squad.

“To be partnering with the creative genius of Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce is a dream come true for us as we’ve long been fans of their work. Tyler’s unconventional ingenuity is unparalleled, and we are excited about the prospect of what we can create together,” said SPT President Jeff Frost.

Tyler, the Creator Photo courtesy of WME

Boyce and Tyler formed Bald Fade Productions in 2015, writing and developing original film and television content. Boyce, a writer, actor and producer and Tyler, a rapper, producer, writer and director, co-wrote and produced the original animated series, The Jellies! The Adult Swim series follows a family of jellyfish, including their 16-year-old human son Cornell. When Cornell learns that he was adopted at birth, he is shocked by the news and spirals out of control as he tries to “find himself.” The result is he, his family and friends continue to end up in uncanny situations. Tyler also composed the score for the series. Tyler and Boyce also collaborated on Adult Swim’s sketch-comedy series Loiter Squad.

“Sony Pictures Television has been a hub for great television for many decades and we’re excited to be a part of a place where we will have the resources to develop new ideas,” said Boyce.

“Tacos are great with bar-b-que sauce, I’m excited,” added Tyler.

Tyler and Boyce are repped by WME, 4 Strikes and attorney Joe Carlone.