TV Critics Association, whose President Dan Fienberg lost an aunt in last week’s Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, sent suggestions how to make contributions to survivors and victims’ family members.

As Joyce Fienberg’s funeral began today, the organization of TV critics, journalists and bloggers sent a note to members:

“As you likely know by now…Dan Fienberg’s aunt, Joyce Fienberg, was one of the 11 people tragically gunned down last week at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. To call this shocking and terrible feels inadequate. Suffice it to say our hearts go out to Dan and his family,” TCA Secretary Melanie McFarland wrote to members.

The group has organized a contribution to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a non-profit that works to settle immigrants from all countries. The man arrested at the synagogue for the slayings had referenced that group in hate posts leading up to Saturday’s killings.

Fienberg, TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter, on Monday wrote a tribute to his aunt.

The critics’ association also sent out suggestions of other ways in which people might contribute. TCA suggestions:

Donate directly to the Tree of Life synagogue, which has set up two donation funds to assist the families of the victims and to assist with rebuilding the synagogue itself.

Here’s a link to the support page: https://www.tolols.org/support

Dan’s uncle Howard also requested donations be given to Family House, an organization devoted to providing support and housing to families and patients staying in Pittsburgh to receive medical care:

www.familyhouse.org/support