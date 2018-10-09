TNT has ordered 10 episodes of M.D. Live (working title), billed as the first live, non-fiction series that taps into the worldwide phenomenon of medical crowdsourcing, from Lionsgate Television, B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media. It’s slated to premiere in 2019.

The two-hour weekly multi-platform series will feature patients battling everything from life-threatening diseases to unusual ailments that are undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or uncured. A recurring panel of accredited doctors will discuss potential diagnoses before throwing live to the crowd for additional feedback, solutions and support.

M.D. Live is part of a wave of medical-themed reality series as one of the hot unscripted genres at the moment. A&E was the first to jump into the live docu-series space with Live P.D. While there had been talk about possible offshoots from the franchise, including in the world of paramedics/ER, there are no current spinoffs being considered for the cop series, recently renewed for 150 more episodes.

M.D. Live will feature breaking medical alerts and live remotes from around the world. The series will enable a team of medical experts to help diagnose and/or treat patients on location throughout the country. M.D. Live also is working with a bio-ethicist.

“We want this show to inspire action and give hope to real people struggling with medical problems to get answers, proper treatment, and ultimately, improve their quality of life,” said Michael Bloom, SVP of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “Our professional team of studio and field crews will lead our charge crowdsourcing hope to help our patients solve the medical mysteries we present in this series.”

Through a 24/7, online experience and interactive components including live, second-screen experiences, audiences can share their thoughts on what’s happening in the show in real time. Viewers will be able to submit their own cases online to be considered for the show.

“M.D. Live will tap into the cultural zeitgeist of crowdsourced care to create a relevant, current and provocative series,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming. “The interactive elements allowing viewers to engage with some of the world’s top medical professionals take this show beyond observation to inspire action.”

M.D. Live is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television with Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz, and Brian Lee serving as executive producers.