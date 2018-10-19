Turner Media’s Super Deluxe Studio has become a casualty of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. Turner, a division of WarnerMedia, just announced it will be shuttering the Super Deluxe entertainment business unit.

“Turner is proud of the unique brand Super Deluxe has built over the past three years, and the cutting-edge content and innovations this incredible group of very talented people has made,” the company said in a statement. “However, there are now massive changes in the social and mobile-first ecosystem and duplication with other business units in our new WarnerMedia portfolio. Super Deluxe found inspiring ways of connecting with a new generation and many of their best practices will be adopted by other Turner properties as we redirect this investment back into our portfolio.”

The shutdown comes at a time when Super Deluxe has been branching out from its signature short-form content to full-length TV series. Earlier this year, the company landed a series order at Netflix for supernatural drama series Chambers produced by Stephan Gaghan.

Just last month, Super Deluxe teamed with Conan O’Brien’s Conaco to mount an U.S. version of cult British web series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.

Super Deluxe launched more than a decade ago as a digital comedy website, featuring comedy shorts. Turner re-launched it about three years ago, saying it would serve as a tech incubator and a venture that produces entertainment for mobile devices.