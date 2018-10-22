Turner Ad Sales has followed up on a sneak peek at last spring’s upfront presentation to advertisers by officially launching a new brand studio linked to Adult Swim, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Turner Ignite Studios, according to the formal announcement, “brings together entertainment creators to align with advertising partners” around original content. The output of the studio, it added, “leverages the voice of its beloved brands and coveted audience connection.”

The initiative comes at a moment when traditional TV networks are trying to offer new ways for brands to get messages across in a complex media landscape. Traditional linear ratings have declined, but networks retain clout across platforms and via time-shifting, and executives continue to assert themselves as “safe” homes for brands relative to digital rivals. Instead of conventional 30-second spots, both buyers and sellers have sought to create new options.

Gordon

Greg T. Gordon will run Turner Ignite Studios as vice president and creative director. The former head of video operations at Vox Media joined Turner in October. He reports to Jennifer Cohen, senior VP of content partnerships for Turner Ignite.

The new studio Turner Ignite Studios follows previous investments in branded content efforts at Turner, including Courageous Studios for CNN and Turner Ignite Sports.

“As fans engage with our entertainment brands everywhere, marketers are increasingly looking for high-quality creative that can travel, and content that they have a voice in creating,” Cohen said. “We’ve made this investment because we know premium branded content drives greater client results than traditional commercials. And there is no stronger opportunity for brands to connect than by tapping into content that resonates with passionate fans.”