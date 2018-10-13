President Donald Trump’s ongoing Make America Great Again tour hit Lebanon, Ohio tonight, his third rally of the week. The event was held at the Warren County Fairgrounds.

Amid frequent chants of “USA!” Trump stumped for Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican congressman who is facing a tough re-election challenge from Democrat Aftab Pureval. Trump brought Chabot and Republican Jim Renacci, who is running against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, to the stage.

Even though network coverage of the MAGA rallies has been cut back, the crowds continue to spill over into outdoor settings for the live events. The Ohio event even saw standing room outside despite rain, with attendees lined up for hours.

Playing to the local sentiments, Trump reminded them that “the previous administration said manufacturing jobs are gone, they’re dead – you need a magic wand. Well, we have a magic wand.”

Trump pledged he is bringing jobs back. “We are now the hottest country anywhere in the world.” Trump claimed “all across Ohio, steel mills are reopening,” adding, “We’re putting coal miners back to work.”

As expected, Trump touched on the Supreme Court/Brett Kavanaugh saga. “Did he get treated badly or unfairly, or what? Horrible.” Trump said. Kavanaugh “did us a great service. We, as Republicans, are more energized than ever before.” Trump galvanized the crowd when he noted, “We could have two, three, maybe even four more choices.”

Trump said “an angry Democrat mob” aimed to destroy Kavanaugh. “These are bad people. We can’t let this happen to our country. Republicans believe in the rule of law, not the rule of the mob.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren “has become mainstream. Can you believe that?” Trump added. Democrats want “radical socialism and open borders, where everyone pours into our country.” He concluded, “This election is about safety and prosperity,” echoing his themes of recent weeks.