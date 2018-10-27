Former The Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos won one and lost one in court today.

Zervos, who has accused President Trump of groping and kissing her without permission in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007 and subsequently sued for defamation, cannot force the President to turn over evidence on other sexual assault accusations.

However, she can get communications and documents related specifically to her, said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter. Zervos was seeking Trump’s phone records and calendar from 2007.

Trump must also respond to question on whether he “had a strategy in responding” to allegations by other women, the judge said.

Zervos is suing after Trump called her allegations – released just before his inauguration – “made-up stuff” and “totally fake news.”

Earlier this year, a panel of five judges in the New York Supreme Court appellate division denied a motion to stay the suit (read the ruling here). Trump’s lawyers claimed allowing the lawsuit to proceed could interfere with the president’s official duties and would unfairly put him under the purview of a state court judge.