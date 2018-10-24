Calling on news organizations to “double down on security measures” in the wake of today’s news about devices sent to CNN and numerous leaders of the Democratic Party, the head of the Radio Television Digital News Association has called out President Donald Trump for “inflaming hateful ideologies.” But executive director Dan Shelley acknowledged that “there is currently no indication that whoever is responsible for sending the explosive devices has been inspired in some demented way by words spoken at a political rally or in a campaign ad.”

Even so, Shelley said in an open letter that Trump’s verbal assaults on the media – including his recent praise for a congressman who body-slammed a reporter last year and his oft-repeated claim that the “fake news” is “the enemy of the American people” — might have set the stage for the attempted bombings. Read the open letter in full below.

“A deranged individual or individuals, perhaps inspired by the rhetoric of current high-ranking candidates and public officials, are acting out against journalists in ways more harshly and cruelly than at any time in our nation’s modern history,” he wrote. “The delivery of explosive devices to CNN and to high-profile people involved in the current political discourse are a blatant attempt to target an institution and citizens in order to intimidate them and provoke fear. If we as journalists cave to that fear, then those responsible have won.”

According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, which records threats against journalists in America, at least 39 reporters and photojournalists have been physically attacked across the country so far this year. “I don’t need to tell you that we live in a political and ideological era that has become far more than acerbic; much more than toxic,” Shelley wrote. “It is now dangerous.”

The first of the multiple threats against CNN and prominent Democrats began Monday when a pipe bomb was found in the mailbox at the New York home of billionaire and major Democratic donor George Soros. Similar devices were sent to the homes of President Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters and to CNN’s offices in New York. That one was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, an outspoken critic of Trump who is an MSNBC contributor and not affiliated with CNN.

Speaking today at the White House, President Trump condemned the attacks. “In these times we have to unify,” he said. “We have to come together and send one clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America. This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans.”

Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Shelley, however, noted, “Those words were uttered by the same person who has used harsh rhetoric targeting journalists and political opponents during campaign rallies in an extremely tense and divisive political environment.”

“Now more than ever,” he wrote, “we – the men and women who work hard every single day to fulfill our constitutionally-guaranteed duty to seek and report the truth – must once again double down on responsible journalism.”

Founded in 1946, the RTDNA is perhaps best known for its Edward R. Murrow Award, given annually for excellence in electronic journalism.

Here is Shelley’s letter in its entirety: