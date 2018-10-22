Hollywood and politicians came together online today to voice their opposition to news that the Trump administration is considering limiting gender definitions to a label given at birth and determined by genitalia.
The move is seen as a rollback on the gains of transgender people, which has seen progress in education, sports, rest room access, dormitories, government programs and other areas.
The Department of Health and Human Services is leading the effort to establish a legal definition of sex, according to the New York Times, which broke the story. The department is backing adoption of a uniform definition of gender as determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable,” and limit it to simply “male” or “female.” Any disputes would be settled by genetic testing
The reactions so far raged from outrage to vows to fight the proposed classifications.