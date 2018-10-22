Hollywood and politicians came together online today to voice their opposition to news that the Trump administration is considering limiting gender definitions to a label given at birth and determined by genitalia.

The move is seen as a rollback on the gains of transgender people, which has seen progress in education, sports, rest room access, dormitories, government programs and other areas.

The Department of Health and Human Services is leading the effort to establish a legal definition of sex, according to the New York Times, which broke the story. The department is backing adoption of a uniform definition of gender as determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable,” and limit it to simply “male” or “female.” Any disputes would be settled by genetic testing

The reactions so far raged from outrage to vows to fight the proposed classifications.

When we talk about religion and the issue of transgender people, why is religious conservatism the only point of view discussed? Support for the transgender community is also religious: https://t.co/ies2kU1719 — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 21, 2018

The cruelty and bigotry of this administration truly has no limit. We should be doing everything we can to protect our transgender brothers and sisters. https://t.co/pD4dZ6tULc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2018

This is pure evil. Get your friends together and vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do. https://t.co/mri7fM62Dh — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 21, 2018

We must not give up the fight. But in the face of this affront on my existence and the existence of my community I choose love not fear. We exist and always have. Trump Administration Eyes Defining Transgender Out of Existence https://t.co/G4rKB1mVfe — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) October 21, 2018

laws don’t determine our existence – *we* determine our existence – it’s our weapon, our shelter, our energy, our healer, our truth – we will keep moving forward – we will keep fighting – existence is *our* only law ✊🌈💕 https://t.co/qBet8ccwpJ — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) October 21, 2018

If you were wondering how to be an ally to trans people, here's a great opportunity: Do not allow for the nationwide legalized erasure of Transgender identities. C'mon cis people. https://t.co/ULN7LOl951 — Shakina (@Shakeenz) October 21, 2018

To all trans and non-binary New Yorkers: we see you and we will fight this. Every human being has a right to define their own identity.https://t.co/Dmtl1WDWPp — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 21, 2018