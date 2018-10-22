Dermot Mulroney has been set to star in Trick, a horror thriller to be directed by Terminator Genisys helmer Patrick Lussier. Lussier, whose genre credits include My Bloody Valentine and Drive Angry, penned the script with his Jason X, My Bloody Valentine and Drive Angry co-writer Todd Farmer.

Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales at the upcoming American Film Market. Revek Entertainment’s Gabriela Lugo is also producing.

The pic centers on an elusive serial killer who descends upon a small town annually and is responsible for gruesome murders year after year, each in different jurisdictions and seemingly unrelated. No one believes this could be the same killer, but Detective Mike Denver (Mulroney) has faced Trick once before — he shot and killed him. Or so everyone keeps telling him.

Mulroney is next up in Amazon Studios’ Homecoming alongside his My Best Friend’s Wedding star Julia Roberts. That 10-episode drama series hits the streaming service November 2.

Mulroney is repped by WME, and Lussier is with Paradigm.