Tricia Biggio, who has worked in development and production as well as on the buying side of the business, has joined MGM as SVP Unscripted Television.

Biggio started at 3 Ball Entertainment before joining Lighthearted Entertainment and, later, 51 Minds. She also was an executive at VH1 and Snapchat and executive producer for series including the VH1 shows Candidly Nicole, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and She’s Got Game. Her other credits includ such series as Are You the One, Dating Naked, Truck Night in America and The Grand Hustle.

“We currently have more that 1,000 hours of television on-air and in production, and while Tricia’s primary focus will be on cable, her energy, creativity and experience will help us manage and grow across all platforms,” said unit president Barry Poznick, to whom she’ll report.

Said Biggio: “I am thrilled to be joining the world-class team behind some of my favorite franchises. I’m ready to dive in and help continue driving the legacy of success that Mark [Burnett] and Barry and the team have established.”