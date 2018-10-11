The fourth annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program has has selected five short film projects from women storytellers to receive project support and take part in one-on-one mentorship and master classes over a three day immersive program October 16-18.

Presented by Tribeca and Chanel, in collaboration with Pulse Films, and facilitated by Tribeca Film Institute, the program this year includes such mentors as Kathryn Bigelow, Courteney Cox, Christine Vachon and Veena Sud, and jurors including Lena Dunham, Effie T. Brown and Paula Weinstein.

The three-day program provides mentorship, project support and master classes for emerging female filmmakers, and awards $100,000 in filmmaker grants.

“In the years since Tribeca launched Through Her Lens with Chanel, the program has created invaluable opportunities for the next generation of women storytellers,” said Weinstein, EVP of Tribeca Enterprises. “The program brings established women filmmakers together to mentor these emerging voices, provide hands-on guidance and feedback, as well as fund their projects. We’re proud to help expand the pipeline for great inclusive storytelling.”

The selected projects and filmmakers are:

H-E-A-T-H-E-R (Francesca Mirabella, Kylah Benes-Trapp, Co-Writers/Co-Directors). Heather, a young, racially ambiguous artist, confronts questions of identity when she becomes a part-time babysitter for 11-year-old Jayda. Their dynamic prompts Heather to explore the limitations of her persona as she voyages into other realms of her imagination through fantasy, alternate realities, and moving collages.

LIFE ON sMARS (Laramie Dennis, Writer, Director; Jenna Cedicci, Producer). Six aspiring astronauts are sealed inside a solar-powered dome, attempting to simulate life on Mars. When Dana’s helmet malfunctions on the first spacewalk — depriving her of precious oxygen — she and her teammates have a critical decision to make.

ROSA (Suha Araj, Writer/Director; Maryam Keshavarz, Producer). While working at her aunt’s flower shop, Rosa takes her job underground when she begins a side business of shipping undocumented bodies to their home countries for burial.

EL TIMBRE DE SU VOZ (Gabriella Moses, Writer/Director; Shruti Ganguly, Producer). Yaneris, a Dominican teenager, plots a way to escape her hometown of Sosúa, where becoming an escort seems to be her only fate. After unexpectedly falling in love with her client’s son, she decides he may be the ticket to a new life — for both her and her disabled sister.

WHAT IS YOUR SOUL PURPOSE? (Jennifer Cho Suhr, Writer/Director; Carolyn Mao, Producer). A sheltered Korean American family travels to Atlanta to retrieve the body of their son after he passes away from an accidental overdose. In the depths of their grief, they find an unlikely connection and momentary solace with the African American family who owns the mortuary.

This year, Master Class Advisors include costume designer Stacey Battat, casting director Ellen Chenoweth, writer/director Debra Granik, composer Laura Karpman, and cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

Jurors are producer Effie T. Brown, Lena Dunham, cinematographer Rachel Morrison and producer Paula Weinstein.

Mentors are Kathryn Bigelow, Courteney Cox, Amy Hobby, Stella Meghie, Veena Sud and Christine Vachon. Writing mentors are Stephanie Allain, Janine Sherman Barrois, Susanna Fogel, Jenny Lumet and Marti Noxon.