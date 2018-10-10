“Kavanugh,” Trevor Noah began tonight’s The Daily Show.

Much booing from his studio audience.

“Don’t boo – vote!“ Noah shot back, channeling President Obama’s line at the Democratic National Convention in summer of ’16 in Philadelphia, when Obama’s mention of Donald Trump during his speech elicited similar booing. Now, as then, the “vote” line went over big.

“Until recently, Brett was just some guy without an inside voice,” Noah joked of Kavanaugh.

“But over the weekend, after weeks of controversy, soul searching and national conversation about sexual assault, the Senate said ‘fuck it’ and made him the newest justice on the Supreme Court.”