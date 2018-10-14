It looks like Transparent is going to end season 5 — and the series — with a musical bang.

Series creator Jill Soloway told the New York Times that the Emmy-winning Amazon drama will be getting the musical treatment. Soloway has been working with their sister Faith on music with trans actress Shakina Nayfack, who is known for her role as Lola on Difficult People and also her music.

“It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway tells NYT. “A little Yentl.”

The Jesus Christ Superstar comparisons aren’t a far reach for the series as it was folded into the narrative of season four with members of the family Pfefferman singing songs from the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical throughout the season.

We have learned that the episode will not be a separate project from the series, but will be part of season 5 and be a two-hour song and dance episode for the Pfeffermans, serving as the final chapter for the series. Music has yet to be recorded and the episode has yet to be filmed but is slated to hit Amazon in fall of 2019.

The fifth and final season of Transparent will continue without Jeffrey Tambor, who was ousted from the series in February after sexual harassment allegations.