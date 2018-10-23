EXCLUSIVE: Event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing is growing its U.S. footprint via deals with around 250 theaters to fund the installation of equipment used for live event transmission in return for payment over time.

Trafalgar has bought and will install KenCast decoder boxes at the venues which are satellite-enabled and receive DCPs over the DCDC Network. Recoupment terms are being negotiated with each cinema. The company made the announcement today at U.S. exhibition expo ShowEast.

Trafalgar has been growing its U.S. reach in recent months and now has offices in LA, NY and Denver. Earlier this year, the firm hired former Fathom Events exec Kymberli Frueh as Senior VP, Programming and Acquisitions. At Fathom she negotiated deals for Floyd Mayweather title fights, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Macintosh Broadway anniversary shows, and music events including The Annual Grateful Dead Meet Up.

Recent global rights acquisitions for the company include music films Burn The Stage: The Movie, about South Korean boyband BTS, and Mat Whitecross’s Coldplay documentary A Head Full Of Dreams. In the UK, the firm recently released Peter Jackson’s acclaimed documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

“The cost to acquire and install live technology coupled with concern regarding the volume and quality of live content that may be available have been a barrier for exhibitors to install technology at a meaningful rate,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby. “We are looking to address both of those challenges for exhibitors and provide the opportunity for studios and other content owners to benefit from live network capabilities as well.”

Trafalgar currently distributes live events via satellite to cinemas outside the U.S. where an open access live satellite distribution option exists for the majority of movie theaters.