EXCLUSIVE: Paramount/Skydance Media’s Top Gun: Maverick has announced the final seven cast members who’ll round out the sequel to the Tom Cruise 1986 smash hit which opens on June 26, 2020.

Kara Wang Stride Management

While most of these roles are being kept under wraps due to their turning points in the pic’s plot, Deadline has learned that Kara Wang of Freeform/Nuyorican’s series Good Trouble will play one of two female pilots in Maverick, the other being portrayed by Monica Barbaro who has already been announced. Wang is repped by Global Artists Agency and Stride Management.

.Jack Schumacher Stewart Talent

In addition, Jack Schumacher, who has appeared on Fox’s Empire and NBC’s Chicago P.D., has joined the cast as one of the many pilots. Schumacher is represented by Stewart Talent and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

.Raymond Lee Levity

Also boarding Top Gun: Maverick are Greg Tarzan Davis (Chicago P.D.), Jake Picking (Blockers, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Patriots Day), Raymond Lee (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, Scandal and HBO’s Here and Now), Jean Louisa Kelly (Ant-Man, The Fosters) and Lyliana Wray (CBS All Access’ Strange Angel).

All of the newly announced above join Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto and Barbaro. Joseph Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Skydance’s David Ellison are producing. The first Top Gun made north of $356M at the global box office.

Davis is repped by Ellis Talent Group and DiSante Frank & Company, Lee is repped by CAA and Levity, Kelly by AKA Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment and Wray by Paradigm, Endorse Management Group and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.