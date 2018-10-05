Despite a less than stellar opening to the NFL season, if there was any doubt that the New England Patriots still have what it takes, Tom Brady and the boys tackled that last night in a smashing win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Their 38 – 24 victory was just one of a number of highlights for the multiple Super Bowl winning team and it’s on -ield leader as Brady stepped up to a distinct pantheon of players. Last night, the 41-year old quarterback made a little history in joining Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only QB with 500 career touchdown passes. That not only puts Brady in the books yet again but got the Patriots finally ahead of the game, so to speak

Or as as a clearly happy Brady himself put it online after the Fox primetime match-up:

However, when it came to the ratings, the second week of the Rupert Murdoch’s five year TNF package took a hit, short term and long term, after coming out relatively strong last week.

Facing surging cable news full of SCOTUS drama, a full schedule of programming on the rest of the Big 4 and what quickly became evident was a bear blowout of the Colts by the Patriots, last night’s TNF scored a 9.9/17 on Fox and NFL Network in metered market results.

That’s a touch better than the overall TNF average on CBS and NBC last season but a dip of 7% in the early numbers from last week’s L.A. Rams’ 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Looking back to the second week of TNF last year, last night’s Patriot’s win was down 11% in metered market ratings from the Patriots’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 5, 2017 on CBS

Last year’s Week 2 TNF went on to draw 15.4 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 in the final numbers. Last week’s Week 1 TNF of the 2018/2019 season earned 14.5 million sets of eyeballs. That’s also exactly the same as the Week 1 game of the 2017/2018 season had on CBS on September 28, 2017.

We’ll update with more TNF numbers, including streaming stats from Amazon, as we get them as well as the results for Week 2 of the Murphy Brown revival and everything else that was on CBS, ABC, NBC and the CW later. In the meantime, relive some of last night’s obvious magic here: