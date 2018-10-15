EXCLUSIVE: After co-starring in last year’s successful Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Bateman is set to return as Bouc in 20th Century Fox feature adaptation of Death on the Nile, which will now be released October 2, 2020, instead of December 20, 2019. The latest Agatha Christie film also will see the return of Kenneth Branagh as director and in the role of Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer are also attached to star.

Published in 1937, Christie’s book centers on Poirot investigating a murder during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on. But just as he identifies a motley collection of would-be killers, several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery.

Michael Green penned the script. He was also the screenwriter behind Orient Express, which grossed $352.8 million worldwide. Producers are Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Mark Gordon.

Bateman, repped CAA, United Agents in the U.K. and attorney Patti Felker, next will be seen in Lionsgate’s Hans Petter Moland-directed Liam Neeson starrer Cold Pursuit (fka Hard Powder), in theaters February 8.