Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding have been set to star in Toff Guys, the new Guy Ritchie move that returns the director to his Lock, Stock and Snatch Brit gangster action roots.

The casting, which Deadline confirmed Wednesday, comes after Miramax Films closed a $30 million-plus world rights deal and committed to finance the pic in May ahead of the Cannes market.

The pic, penned by Ritchie with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, will explore the collision between old-money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex with new gang entrants swarming.

Ritchie most recently finished shooting Aladdin, the live-action remake of the Disney animated classic that stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. That pic has a May 24, 2019 release date.

Variety had the Toff Guys casting details first.