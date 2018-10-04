TLC has scored the U.S. rights to another British royal wedding – as Princess Eugenie of York prepares to walk down the aisle.

The Discovery-owned broadcaster will have the exclusive rights to Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12.

It comes after the BBC turned down the opportunity to air the wedding in the UK; instead it will air as part of ITV’s morning show This Morning and will be hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The festivities will begin at 4:25 am ET from Windsor Castle and will be immediately followed by an encore airing beginning at 7:25 am ET. The three-hour commercial-free live feed will also be available on TLC GO after the live simulcast.

The coverage will be produced by the international division of British producer ITN Productions, which produced Drug Lords for Netflix.

“Weddings are an essential part of our programming DNA, and having two royal weddings is cause for celebration on TLC,” says Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. “In May, we were thrilled to provide live coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Now it’s Princess Eugenie’s turn, and U.S. fans of the royal family will get to witness all the flourishes of this big day only on TLC.”