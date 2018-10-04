Ahead of its series debut on October 12, DC Universe, Warner Bros.’ newly launched streaming platform, has given an early Season 2 renewal to Titans, its live-action drama series from Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions, Weed Road Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. The renewal was announced at New York Comic Con following Titans‘ world premiere.

Written by Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti based on DC characters, the 11-episode Season 1 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson. It follows a group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Diop), Raven (Croft), Beast Boy (Potter) and others. Titans is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.

Executive producing are Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker and John Fawcett.

The renewal comes on the heels of the closing of an international rights deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for Titans. Netflix will stream Titans globally outside of U.S. and China (where Netflix is not available) under the Internet network’s co-licensing model for partnering with major studios on series that have U.S. distribution.

Titans is the second DC series from WBTV to land a co-licensing agreement with Netflix for international distribution, joining Black Lightning.