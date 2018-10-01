Netflix has closed a deal with Warner Bros TV for international rights to the studio’s upcoming live-action drama series Titans. The show launches in the U.S. on October 12 on DC Universe, Warner Bros’ newly launched streaming platform, as the service’s first live-action original series.

Netflix will stream Titans globally outside of U.S. and China (where Netflix is not available) under the Internet network’s co-licensing model for partnering with major studios on series that have U.S. distribution.

One of the first shows Netflix boarded in a co-licensing deal was Star Trek: Discovery, another sci-fi/genre live-action drama series with a well-known title that helped launch the original slate of a domestic U.S. streaming platform, CBS All Access. Titans is the second DC series from WBTV to land a co-licensing agreement with Netflix for international distribution, joining Black Lightning.

Titans, starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson, hails from Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Written by Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti based on DC characters, the 11-episode series follows a group of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Diop), Raven (Croft), Beast Boy (Potter) and others. Titans is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.

Executive producing are Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker and John Fawcett.