Tina Fey has officially signed on as executive producer of new late-night talk show Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps ahead of its October 28 premiere on E!.

Busy Tonight, which hails from Fey’s Little Stranger banner and NBCU’s Wilshire Studios, will feature Philipps giving her opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.

The show’s premiere week guests include Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Hudgens, Kristen Bell, and Megan Mullally along with appearances by Jimmy Kimmel, Fred Armisen, and Andy Cohen. Other guests this season include Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian West, Tracee Ellis Ross, Camila Mendes, John Stamos, Olivia Munn, Beth Behrs, Lauren Graham, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emily Ratajkowski, Taran Killam, David Alan Grier, Tess Holliday, Tom Lenk, and more.

The half-hour Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, October 28 at 10 PM on E! and airs every Sunday through Wednesday. The show is produced by Little Stranger and Wilshire Studios. Fey, Philipps, Caissie St.Onge, Eric Gurian, Julie Darmody, and David Miner executive produce. St. Onge also serves as showrunner.