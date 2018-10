Time’s Up reacted to the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh via Twitter, condemning his elevation but looking forward to better days.

The organization, which had its origins in the #MeToo movement and has built up a large warchest in its goal of empowering women in Hollywood against sexual predations, had opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination, which was delayed because of several allegations of sexual misconduct that had to be vetted.

The organization’s tweets:

The Senate doesn’t decide who we are. The Senate doesn’t decide how women are treated in this country. We do. All of us, together. #TIMESUP (4/4) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) October 6, 2018

It’s heartbreaking but not surprising that this small group of largely white men made a decision that valued the career of one man above all else. But even as the Senate clings to the past, rooms of power are changing all across America. (2/4) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) October 6, 2018

We live in a country that came to a near standstill as one woman’s testimony grew into the deafening roar of all our stories. We also live in a country where rooms of men have been making decisions about women’s lives for centuries. (1/4) — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) October 6, 2018