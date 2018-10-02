Time’s Up is marking a milestone with the appointment of former WNBA president and Coca-Cola executive Lisa Borders as the organization’s first president and CEO.

The group was launched by women in the entertainment industry January 1 and has since expanded to other industries and parts of the world. Borders will be charged with leading the group’s efforts to ensure equal opportunity and protection for all working women.

With Borders at the helm, the WNBA reached its best game-attendance levels in six years in 2017 and saw double-digit growth in TV viewership in 2018. Before basketball, Borders was VP Global Community Affairs at the Coca-Cola Co. and chair of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Borders also served as Vice Mayor of Atlanta and president of the Atlanta City Council. Among the boards she serves on is the advisory board for the Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer initiative.

“The pursuit of safe, dignified and equal treatment in the workplace as a solution to the abuse of power is a mission that can be fulfilled,” said Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland and a seed funder of Time’s Up.

“Lisa’s leadership will guide us as we work with thoughtful men and women across all sectors to achieve shared and balanced power,” said Katie McGrath, co-CEO at Bad Robot Productions and a seed funder of Time’s Up.

Borders called the role at Time’s Up “both a natural extension and a bold advancement of the work I have been doing for the last four decades. I’m honored to have this opportunity to combine my experience working across all three sectors, as real, systemic change will require collaboration from each of these arenas. To disrupt and reinvent the ingrained status quo, we will need all hands-on deck to create and sustain enduring change. I’m thrilled to lead Time’s Up and I am convinced that together, we will shift the paradigm of workplace culture.”