NBC has set a December 20 airdate for the two-hour series finale of Timeless, the time-travel drama it canceled after Season 1 in 2017, uncanceled months later after a fan outcry then axed again in June after its sophomore run.

The network greenlighted the series-wrapping movie in late July. Timeless creators/writers/executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke said at the time, “While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing.” Producer Sony Pictures Television had shopped the series to other networks in the summer but was unable to find a new home for it.

Timeless launched with a mysterious criminal stealing a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. It then was up to a soldier (Matt Lanter), a history professor (Abigail Spencer) and a scientist (Malcolm Barrett) to use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events. Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit star.

Ryan, Kripke and showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman execs produce along with director John Showalter, John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman. The series and movie are produced by SPT along with Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises, Timeless premiered.