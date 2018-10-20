With visual shout-outs to those ultra-determined Timeless fans known collectively as Clockblockers, cast and crew of the NBC series tweeted images yesterday from the first full table read of the upcoming finale.

The images provide no clues, much less spoilers, beyond confirmation that the return is actually happening – and that it will be, in the words of Sony TV co-president Chris Parnell, “exciting, fun and emotion.”

The two-part finale will be written by Lauren Greer and Arika Lisanne Mittman, directed by John Showalter and will reunite cast members Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Annie Wersching, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

“What a unreal table read on #Timeless,” tweeted Sony TV co-president Chris Parnell. “Excellent scripts by @arikalisanne and @LaurenGreer1419, with @ShawnRyanTV running the ship. Missed you @therealKripke!! Exciting, fun and emotional. You are in for a ride! Thank you #ClockBlockers for the cupcakes!”

Cast members Višnjić, Joseph and Jaffrey (along with Eric Kripke, who exec produces with Shawn Ryan) were not present at the read, with Jaffrey sending her video-regrets via Twitter (watch it below).

Timeless made headlines in July when NBC, which had canceled the Sony Pictures TV-produced time-travel series, ordered the two-part finale after considerable social media outcry from fans, aka Clockblockers. “While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” said creators/executive producers Ryan and Kripke at the time.

Check out the table-read photos below.

Table Read Magic pic.twitter.com/1k6uS6n56v — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) October 19, 2018