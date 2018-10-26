HBO is developing drama series Trader, with Tika Sumpter (Southside With You) set to executive produce and intended to star.

Written by Sonya Winton and Jonathan Kidd (Lovecraft Country), Trader is a contemporary re-imagining of the Robin Hood saga told through the perspective of a half-Nigerian and half-Black American female, Adefolke Girabaldi (a role earmarked for Sumpter), an investing wunderkind and trading forecast prodigy on Wall Street. As an activist short seller, Adefolke will wield her billion-dollar hedge fund as a sword to eviscerate predatory corporations that exploit the poor, all while navigating the unscrupulous world of the Girabaldi family who are the center of New York City’s black aristocracy where money, privilege, and racism intersect in sometimes insidious ways.

Winton and Kidd executive produce alongside Sumpter and her manager, Emily Gerson Saines, producer of HBO’s Temple Grandin and founder of Brookside Artist Management.

Sumpter can be seen starring in David Lowery’s The Old Man & the Gun opposite Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, and Sissy Spacek. She’ll next be seen in Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool opposite Tiffany Haddish, as well as Joe Chappelle’s political thriller An Acceptable Loss, opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. Sumpter recently wrapped production on Jeff Fowler’s live-action/animation hybrid film Sonic the Hedgehog, starring alongside James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

Winton and Kidd serve as co-executive producers on HBO’s upcoming drama series Lovecraft Country. They previously have sold projects to Showtime, with Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal producing, and to Lifetime with Catherine Hardwick attached to direct. The GLAAD Award-nominated writers have worked on such series as NCIS: New Orleans and Wicked City.

Sumpter is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management. Winton and Kidd are repped by WME, Madhouse Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, & Brown.