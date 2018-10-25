UPDATED, 10:20 AM: WarnerMedia has read the break and set a $19.99 price point for its PPV showdown between golf greats Tiger Wood and Phil Mickelson.

The company also has set its distribution partners for The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, which will be available on pay-per-view through Turner’s B/R Live, AT&T’s DirectTV and AT&T U-verse. The PPV also will be distributed to cable, satellite and telco operators including Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon and Altice in the U.S. and Rogers, Shaw and . Turner International will facilitate the distribution of live PPV access outside the U.S. and Canada.

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, tees off at noon PT on November 23 from MGM Resorts International at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas,

PREVIOUSLY, August 22: WarnerMedia has met “The Match.” The newly rechristened Turner parent has ironed out a deal for worldwide media rights to the pay-per-view showdown between pro golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, set for Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Live PPV coverage of the 18-hole duel for a $9 million prize will air be distributed through B/R Live — Turner’s new premium live sports streaming service — and AT&T’s DirecTV and U-verse. It also will be offered to other on-demand platforms. Pricing will be announced later.

“The iconic Tiger Woods and five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson are generational talents who have transcended the game of golf and their rivalry continues to be one of the most compelling in sports,” said David Levy, President of Turner. “This one-of-a-kind, winner-take-all matchup provides a great opportunity to show fans the benefits of AT&T and WarnerMedia coming together. For the first time since AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner (now WarnerMedia), Turner, DirecTV and HBO will present a multi-faceted presentation of the live event and accompanying content across a vast array of platforms.”

The resurgent Woods and longtime rival Mickelson also will make side-challenges against each other during the match. For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winner’s charity of choice.

Turner Sports will produce all live event coverage, and Turner International will distribute live PPV access to the event outside the U.S.