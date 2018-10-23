Netflix’s first Australian original, Tidelands, has been set for a December 14 global launch with the first teaser and images released by the streamer. The eight-part supernatural series is created by Secrets & Lies‘ Stephen M Irwin and hails from Oz production company Hoodlum Entertainment. Charlotte Best (Home & Away) and Elsa Pataky (Fast And The Furious franchise) star.

The story follows Cal McTeer (Best), a young woman who returns home to the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay after 10 years in juvenile detention and jail. When the body of a local fisherman washes ashore, Orphelin Bay’s clandestine relationship with drug smuggling is suddenly on public display. Cal must uncover the town’s well-hidden secrets, while investigating a commune of outcasts who live in a hidden pocket of the bay — a group of beautiful and dangerous half-Siren/half-human Tidelanders. Pataky plays the mysterious and alluring Adrielle Cuthbert, the leader of the Tidelanders who will go to any length to protect her tribe.

Tidelands also stars Australian actors Aaron Jakubenko (Spartacus: War Of The Damned) and Peter O’Brien (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as Cal’s misguided and secretive brother Augie and his faithful deckhand, respectively. Brazilian actor Marco Pigossi (Caras E Bocas), Kiwi Mattias Inwood (Will) and Aussies Madeleine Madden (Mystery Road), Caroline Brazier (Rake) and Dalip Sondhi (Secret City) round out the cast

Executive producers are Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield who produced the Australian hit Secret & Lies and its remake for the U.S. Tidelands is written by Irwin and Leigh McGrath.