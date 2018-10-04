EXCLUJSIVE: It’s true: After weeks of speculation, we can confirm that Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are set for a followup series to their VH1 reality hit, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. The new show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, will premiere on VH1 on Oct. 22. Watch the first promo above.

Back for Friends & Family Hustle are recording artist T.I. Harris, his wife, Tameka Harris, and their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress. They are joined on the new series by Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright, Letoya Luckett, Zonnique Pullins and Reginae Carter.

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle was a legacy show for VH1, running for six seasons and 100 episodes, becoming the first VH1 series ever to hit that milestone.

“They are the lovable first family of VH1,” the network’s head of unscripted Nina Diaz said of the Harrises in May 2017 when the series’ highly rated final season, which drew 2.2 million viewers, was coming to a close. Asked back then whether there may be a followup or spinoff series in the future, Diaz sounded optimistic. “We want to continue to be in business with Tameka and Tip,” she told Deadline. “We love them and we love all of the kids. We love what they have shared and what they stand for and we would love to continue to see what evolves and develops.”

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ended after Tameka Harris filed for divorce. She and T.I. Harris have since reconciled and the new stage in their relationship will be reflected on the new show.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle will showcase everything from complicated marriages and young love, to health scares and past baggage, to Tip and Tiny working to keep their family together.

As they are returning to reality TV, the Hip-hop family are bringing with them some other Atlanta stars, including Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright with her daughter Reginae Carter, and Letoya Luckett. This group of loyal friends will support each other as they navigate the complex terrain of juggling family while building their empires.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is executive produced by Tip “T.I.” Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Harris for Pretty Hustle, and Brian Sher for Category 5. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan, and Donna Edge-Rachell serve as Executive Producers for 51 Minds Entertainment.

Here is more information on the new cast additions:

Monica Brown

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist balancing marriage and motherhood while returning to the studio for the first time to create new music

Antonia “Toya” Wright

New York Times best-selling author and Atlanta socialite

Letoya Luckett

Actress and Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter expecting a baby with her newlywed husband, Tommicus “Tommi” Walker

Zonnique Pullins

Singer, actress, model and eldest daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris and step-daughter of Tip “T.I.” Harris

Reginae Carter

Daughter of Antonia “Toya” Wright and hip hop icon Lil’ Wayne

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Zonnique Pullins, Major Harris, King Harris and Heiress Harris are repped by Pantheon.