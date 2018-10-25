EXCLUSIVE: Thora Birch is attached to star in Kindred Spirits, an indie thriller from genre director Lucky McKee. Macon Blair and Caitlin Stasey also co-star in the film, which will shoot in Austin, Texas.

Birch, who just celebrated 25 years since the release of Disney’s Hocus Pocus, will play Chloe, a single mother in a relationship with Alex (Blair). Chloe’s life is turned upside down when her sister, Sadie (Stasey) comes home after a long unexplained absence.

Ash Christian is producing. Long-time friends, Christian and Birch previously worked together on the 2012 indie Petunia, which Christian directed and Birch produced and starred opposite Christine Lahti and Brittany Snow.

Birch’s upcoming film slate includes Plan B and A24’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco from writer-director Joe Talbot, and Above Suspicion with Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, and Johnny Knoxville.

Birch is repped by Berwick & Kovacik.